California bill would require Narcan at public K-12 schools

California lawmakers are considering stocking the life-saving drug Narcan in public schools across the state following a recent spike in fentanyl overdoses on campuses.

A bill introduced in the California State Assembly this week would require all schools to keep at least two doses of naloxone, the generic drug known also sold as brand name Narcan, on campus.

The drug can reverse the effects of an overdose.

The Los Angeles Unified School District started stocking the drug on K-12 schools earlier this year after a string of overdoses at campuses, including one overdose that caused the death of a 15-year-old girl.

