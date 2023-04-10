CalHFA pauses Dream For All Shared Appreciation Loan program for first-time home buyers

California's Housing Finance Agency has announced it will pause the Dream For All Shared Appreciation Loan program due to the imminent depletion of funds. The agency announced all funds will most likely be fully committed by April 10.

CalHFA's Dream For All Shared Appreciation Loan program offers financing options for low and moderate-income Californians to purchase their first homes. The program made $300 million in funding available, which is expected to assist over 2300 Californians in achieving homeownership.

However, the funding source for this program is separate from all other CalHFA programs, and the agency's other single-family lending programs will continue to be available.

A deadline of April 12 at 3 p.m. has been set by CalHFA for rate locks on loan files, including new construction properties. Any loan files that do not have rate locks by that time will not be funded, the agency said. The rate locks are valid for 60 days with extensions available.