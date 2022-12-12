All clear: Cal State Northridge campus briefly locked down

The California State University-Northridge campus was briefly locked down Monday morning during an active investigation after a person reported they had a gun in a parking structure. The situation was pronounced all clear by 8:41 a.m.

A person called police at the California State University-Northridge campus saying they had a gun with them inside a car, prompting a warning by university police.

People on campus were advised to shelter in place, police said. Anyone en route was advised to avoid the area. The campus was locked down during the investigation.

Police said the call came from an individual in a vehicle in an unspecified parking structure.

"There is an individual reported to have a gun in his car on campus. If you are in a campus parking lot – leave now. If you are on campus, please shelter in place. All others are advised to stay away from campus until further notice," California State University-Northridge Police announced at 7:53 a.m. Monday.

By 8:41 a.m., the situation was cleared, authorities said.