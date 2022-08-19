Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Cal State LA President William A. Covino announces his retirement

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Cal State LA President William A. Covino announces his retirement
Cal State LA President William A. Covino announces his retirement 00:15

Cal State Los Angeles President William A. Covino announced his retirement Thursday.

Covino, who has served as president since 2013, will retire at the end of this academic year. 

"To offer students a transformative education, one that forever changes their lives, the lives of their families, and their communities, is a high aspiration," Covino said in a statement. "At Cal State LA, we hit the mark day after day, year after year."

He has spent more than 40 years working in higher education.

The university will begin a nationwide search to find Corvino's successor.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 7:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.