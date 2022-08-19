Cal State LA President William A. Covino announces his retirement

Cal State Los Angeles President William A. Covino announced his retirement Thursday.

Covino, who has served as president since 2013, will retire at the end of this academic year.

"To offer students a transformative education, one that forever changes their lives, the lives of their families, and their communities, is a high aspiration," Covino said in a statement. "At Cal State LA, we hit the mark day after day, year after year."

He has spent more than 40 years working in higher education.

The university will begin a nationwide search to find Corvino's successor.