Cal-ISO issues short emergency alert over higher than anticipated power demand

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

California's Independent System Operator (Cal-ISO) issued an emergency alert about the state's power grid that seemingly came out of the blue Thursday evening.

An Energy Emergency Alert 1 was issued at 7:30 p.m.

Officials said heat conditions and higher-than-anticipated power demand prompted the declaration. Temperatures across California had spiked after a couple days of more seasonal weather.

Cal-ISO had said that they were closely monitoring the weather forecast, but on Thursday afternoon (hours before the alert went out) stated that grid conditions were stable and no energy supply shortages were anticipated.

The alert was in effect for an hour, coming to an end as temperatures cooled once the sun started going down. Cal-ISO also noted that "the market was able to secure additional resources."

An EEA 1 is declared by Cal-ISO when "energy deficiencies are expected," prompting officials to ask Californians to conserve.

Rotating power outages don't happen until an EEA 3 is declared, a situation California found itself in back in September 2022.

Cal-ISO said, despite Thursday night's alert and another hot weekend ahead, no Flex Alert is planned for Friday. 

