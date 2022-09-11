Cal Fire helicopter crashes in Banning; three people injured

Three people injured after helicopter crashes in Banning

Three people suffered moderate injuries Saturday after a Cal Fire helicopter crashed into a residential area in Banning, Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department confirmed to CBSLA.

No houses were struck by the helicopter, CBSLA has learned.

Downed helicopter in Banning. CBSLA

Cal Fire said that the helicopter was attempting to land at Banning Airport located on the 200 block of S. Hathaway Street when it crashed.

Three people inside of it suffered moderate injuries and were extricated out of the helicopter.

All three were taken to a local trauma center.

The downed helicopter is a "call when needed" aircraft that was being utilized in Cal Fire's fight against the Fairview Fire, which has burned more than 27,000 acres.

The helicopter was returning to the base after it was in service to combat the fire.

This is a breaking news story and we will provide more information when it becomes available.