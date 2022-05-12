CA minimum wage to increase to $15.50 by January 2023

Governor Gavin Newsom announced an $18.1 billion inflation relief package Thursday that would increase the state's minimum wage to $15.50 by January 1, 2023.

Newsom said the increase will benefit millions of California households struggling to keep pace with inflation.

"We enacted the most comprehensive economic stimulus program in the nation last year, getting billions in immediate relief to millions of Californians. But many folks are still struggling, especially with high costs due to inflation, so we're leveraging this historic surplus to get money back into the pockets of Californians," said Governor Newsom.

"This inflation relief package will help offset the higher costs that Californians are facing right now and provide support to those still recovering from the pandemic."

The governor's inflation relief package also includes: