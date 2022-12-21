Watch CBS News
CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura

By Danielle Radin

/ CBS Los Angeles

CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides 01:56

The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. 

The photos will become important data for a community science project. 

Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. 

The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. 

For information on how to submit the photos online, go here

First published on December 21, 2022 / 11:52 AM

