CA Department of Justice to probe Long Beach police shooting

The California Attorney General announced Sunday his office will investigate the fatal shooting of an allegedly armed man who police said broke into a Long Beach home.

Rob Bonta said the investigation is in compliance with California state mandates.

"Following the (shooting), DOJ's California Police Shooting Investigation Team initiated an investigation in accordance with AB 1506 mandates," Bonta's office said. "Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to DOJ's Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review."

Long Beach police responded at approximately 8:35 p.m. Friday to a residence in the 6800 block of Cerritos Avenue regarding a person with a gun. Upon their arrival, they learned an armed home invasion robbery was in progress and the suspect was still in the yard of the house, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers surrounded the home and made contact with the man, who they saw was armed with a firearm. As the officers at the scene engaged in verbal de-escalation for over an hour with the suspect, a SWAT team was called to the scene and was preparing to deploy when the shooting occurred, the department said.

Police said a replica gun was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was struck once in the upper body and officers immediately rendered aid to him. Long Beach Fire Department paramedics treated the suspect at the scene and subsequently took him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

No officers were injured in the shooting.