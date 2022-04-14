Businesses ready to welcome crowds back to Coachella

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicks off Friday, and local businesses throughout the desert couldn't be happier.

The annual music festival kicks off for the first time in two years on Friday at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Coachella typically brings a huge influx of music lovers and festival goers, all of whom spend freely while they're in town.

Kalee Frederick, the owner of Tressed Up Blowdry & Beauty Bar, says her salon is already booked up ahead of the two-weekend festival.

"As soon as they announced the dates, we had people call and book their appointments," Frederick said. She also said she thinks the return of the festival will help fuel business even into he summer.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Alyssa Kulani (L) attends CLD Pre-Coachella House on April 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR) Phillip Faraone

Coachella is an annual spring boon to the region's businesses, selling out hotels, motels, and vacation rentals; filling up restaurants and bars, and increasing sales at the area's local shops and boutiques. Some businesses are anticipating a 30% boost in sales compared to other months.

The music festival kicks off Friday, runs all weekend, and starts up again on April 22, 23, and 24. But that won't be the end of the festivities – the country music festival Stagecoach follows immediately, starting on April 29, and running through April 30 and May 1.