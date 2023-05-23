Bus stops testing a new 'La Sombrita' shade and light structure

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation is testing a new bus lighting and shade project, seeing if the overhead ledge installed at four bus stops is effective and if it should expand to other bus stops.

The sunshade and light, called La Sombrita, is relatively small. Designers acknowledge its minimal size, saying if it were any bigger there would be much more red tape involved in the approval and construction process.

"La Sombrita" was designed in partnership with riders and @Kounkuey to deliver a quick installation project at a fraction of a bus shelter's cost. Our goal? Improve comfort, safety, and the travel experience for women through increased shade and lighting at bus stops. pic.twitter.com/LG7efpm1Cu — LADOT (@LADOTofficial) May 19, 2023

And there are the costs. Traditional bus shelters run about $50,000 according to LADOT and La Sombrita's run more in the $10,000 price range.

La Sombrita designer, Kounkuey Design Initiative (KDI) wrote about the idea and design on Twitter. "This first gen Sombrita was designed to get to work fast within the current policy landscape. To avoid permit and multi-agency coordination, it had to meet these City standards: be less than 24" wide, maintain 4ft clearance, be entirely on the pole, be durable, and be removable," wrote KDI.

So is La Sombrita worth its $7,500 price -- that is what is being tested at bus stops in Watts, Westlake, Panorama City, and Boyle Heights.

It's official! La Sombrita, our shade and lighting pilot for the @LADOTofficial Gender Equity Action Plan, was unveiled this morning pic.twitter.com/cqX1lFePzo — Kounkuey [KDI] (@Kounkuey) May 18, 2023