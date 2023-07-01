Bus of migrants from Texas arrives at Union Station Saturday

A bus of migrants from Texas arrived at Los Angeles Union Station Saturday afternoon according to Mayor Karen Bass' office.

The Los Angeles Times reported that 42 migrants arrived on the bus around 12:40 p.m., and that they chose to make the trip voluntarily. this is the second such arrival in the last three weeks.

"Though we were not formally notified, the Mayor's Office became aware of the bus yesterday and mobilized -- working with City Departments, the County, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to

execute a plan set in place earlier this year," the statement from the Mayor's Office said.

On June 14, 42 migrants were bused from the Texas-Mexico border to Union Station by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who proclaimed his state's border region "overrun" and hinted that more shipments of immigrants could follow.

Also in June, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed a motion directing the city to draft a "Sanctuary City" ordinance that when passed would prohibit any city resources, property or personnel from being utilized for any federal immigration enforcement.