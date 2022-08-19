Burnt body found on street in South Los Angeles

Firefighters and police are investigating a death in South Los Angeles, after they located a burnt body on the street.

The fire was first reported at around 4:05 a.m. in the 300 block of W. 88th Street in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood.

When Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to the scene, the flames had already been extinguished, though they did locate a body.

According to a press released, the "body had been on fire" before it was found.

The gender and age of the victim were not immediately known.

Arson investigators were called to the scene in order to determine a cause for the fire.