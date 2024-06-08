Watch CBS News
Burning car creates traffic snarl on 405 Freeway in Orange County

By Dean Fioresi

A car caught fire after a crash on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach on Saturday, creating a massive traffic snarl. 

Circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear, but firefighters say that the fire was reported at around 6 p.m. in northbound lanes of the transition between I-405 and I-605, according to a post on X from the Orange County Fire Authority. 

Video from the scene shows a sedan that was engulfed in flames with large plumes of smoke coming from the engine area. 

Firefighters say the car was part of a two-car collision and that they arrived to find all of the occupants of both vehicles were able to get out under their own power. 

It's unclear if anyone suffered considerable injury during the crash. 

While they worked to extinguish the flames and clear the wreckage, firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers worked to route all traffic into HOV lanes. 

No further information was provided. 

First published on June 8, 2024 / 8:52 PM PDT

