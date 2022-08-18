5 injured by explosion inside underground electrical vault in Universal City

Five people suffered burns after an explosion in an underground electrical vault in the Universal City area.

The explosion was reported at about 2:55 p.m. in the 3700 block of Barham Boulevard, near Forest Lawn Drive.

Five men were taken to a hospital with a mixture of burn and smoke inhalation injuries, according Los Angeles City Fire's Margaret Stewart. All patients were alert, conscious, talking and were in fair condition, she said.

They were all believed to be LADWP employees.