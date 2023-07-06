Watch CBS News
Burned crosses at Sylmar Christian church prompt hate crime investigation

By KCAL-News Staff

Authorities are investigating a possible hate crime at a Sylmar Christian church where outdoor wooden crosses were burned.

Three crosses were burned Thursday morning and one cross was knocked down as a team of investigators work at the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church on Polk Street to determine if the burnings were hate-motivated.

"Because it's at a church, on church property, it's something that we always try to rule out. So we notify our House of Worship Task Force, which consists of the LAFD, LAPD, ATF and FBI," said Capt. Stephen Phillips of Los Angeles City Fire.

Fire officials say the three crosses appear to have been doused in lighter fluid and individually set on fire. The church itself was not harmed. 

The pastor of the church arrived to meet with investigators and said no threats have been made, and he said nothing has recently happened to explain the burnings.

The Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church is a predominantly African-American church according to the information on its website. 

LAPD and arson investigators at  Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church where burned crosses prompt a hate crime investigation KCAL News
