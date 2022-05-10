Burglary suspect throws rocks at officers from abandoned sandpit in Pacoima

Burglary suspect throws rocks at officers from abandoned sandpit in Pacoima

Burglary suspect throws rocks at officers from abandoned sandpit in Pacoima

A burglary suspect was throwing rocks from an abandoned sandpit while attempting to evade officers Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 12000 block of Branford Street around 9 a.m. on a report that a man wanted in a recent burglary was seen in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Views from SKY9 showed the suspect throwing large rocks at the LAPD officers. The suspect, possibly armed with a knife, was then struck by officers by a less-lethal tool.

Police were seen taking the suspect into custody at 1:22 p.m.