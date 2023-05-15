Watch CBS News
Burglary suspect crashes stolen car into uninvolved vehicle in police pursuit: LAPD

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A burglary suspect in a stolen car crashed the vehicle following a short police pursuit in South Los Angeles just after midnight Monday.

The suspect allegedly drove the wrong-way in lanes and crashed head-on into another vehicle near Slauson Avenue and San Pedro Street. KCAL News

The pursuit began near the intersection of Central and Vernon avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect allegedly drove the wrong-way in lanes and crashed head-on into another vehicle near Slauson Avenue and San Pedro Street about 2 miles away, police said.

Two people in the other vehicle were injured. They were hospitalized in unknown condition.

The suspect driver was taken into custody and hospitalized for unspecified injuries.

The details of the burglary were not immediately released.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on May 15, 2023 / 7:06 AM

