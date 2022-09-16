Burglary suspect at large after search of Pacific Palisades neighborhood

A burglary suspect seems to have gotten away despite an extensive search in the hills of Pacific Palisades.

(credit: CBS)

An intruder was found inside a house on Chastain Parkway just after 9 p.m., prompting a dog sitter to run out, asking for help. A gunshot was heard, but no one was hurt.

The intruder ran out and officers conducted a search of the neighborhood on the ground and by police helicopter.

It's not known if any property was taken. The suspect remains at large, and police did not release a description of that person.