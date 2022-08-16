Burglars wanted in hour-long spree of restaurant break-ins from Calabasas to Westlake Village

Help is needed to identify a team of burglars who broke into several restaurants in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, and Westlake Village in just one hour.

The burglars were caught on security video, breaking into a total of seven restaurants between 2:35 a.m. and 3:35 a.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. In at least one break-in, the intruders shattered a glass door to get into the business, and went for the cash registers and safes.

Investigators did not identify any of the restaurants that were targeted.

A description of the burglars was not given, but they all appeared to be men wearing black face masks in the security video images distributed by authorities. One of them wore a white pair of sweatpants and a white hooded sweatshirt that was fully zipped and the hood drawn tight around his face, and light-colored shoes.

The other two suspects wore a similar outfit, but all black — one with a design on the left side of the hooded sweatshirt, and the other with white shoes.

A dark blue, older model Honda Accord was also scene at the scene of at least one burglary.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can contact sheriff's Detective Lopez at (818) 878-1808.