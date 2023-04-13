Burglars smash truck into T-Mobile store in South L.A.

Officers responded to a commercial burglary at a T-Mobile store at 830 East Washington Boulevard at Griffith Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept. KCAL News

Officers responded to a commercial burglary at a T-Mobile store at 830 East Washington Boulevard at Griffith Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

The property manager at the location called police to report a break-in at the Metro by T-Mobile store. Three males were reportedly seen entering the store.

It appeared as if a truck smashed through the front glass entrance of the business, according to the preliminary investigation.

The green truck was towed from the scene for analysis.

No suspect information was immediately released.

It was unclear what was stolen.