Burglars smash front door of Bloomington used car dealership, steal credit card info and car titles

Authorities are searching for a group of burglars who hit a used car dealership in Bloomington on Tuesday, taking off with valuable customer information and some car titles.

Deputies were dispatched to the business, Pacheco Auto Sales, located in the 19000 block of Valley Boulevard a little before 4 a.m. after hearing the alarm, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

They arrived to find that the glass front door of the business had been shattered and that the suspects had already fled from the scene.

As of now, they have no information on the suspects involved, but surveillance video from the business shows as the group of at least five pull up in a dark-colored SUV, several of which are armed with tools.

Once inside they can be seen ransacking the store, eventually leaving with a bag filled with car keys, car titles and credit card information.

No further information was provided by investigators.