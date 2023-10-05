Watch CBS News
Local

Burglars hit several San Fernando Valley pharmacies overnight

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Burglars hit several San Fernando Valley pharmacies overnight
Burglars hit several San Fernando Valley pharmacies overnight 01:28

A crew of burglars targeted three pharmacies within the San Fernando Valley in the early morning hours Thursday, stealing merchandise, various drugs and at one location they stole an entire safe of Schedule II narcotics. 

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance footage from St. Mary Pharmacy in Northridge that shows a black Dodge Durango, which was reportedly stolen, pull up to the pharmacy just before 3 a.m.  Four suspects wearing dark clothing and headlamps, get out of the vehicle,  break down the shop's front door and raid the pharmacy -- grabbing pill bottles and whatever they can get their hands on.

pharmacy-raid.jpg
Surveillance video from a Northridge pharmacy shows four burglars stealing merchandise and drugs. Los Angeles Police Department

One hour later, police say the same group hit a Pacoima pharmacy at Van Nuys Boulevard and Norris Avenue, then went to a pharmacy in Valley Village on Riverside Drive. Police said at this location they stole an entire safe of Schedule II narcotics.

Police say there was a fifth female suspect at one of the locations.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on October 5, 2023 / 8:07 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.