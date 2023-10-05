Burglars hit several San Fernando Valley pharmacies overnight

A crew of burglars targeted three pharmacies within the San Fernando Valley in the early morning hours Thursday, stealing merchandise, various drugs and at one location they stole an entire safe of Schedule II narcotics.

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance footage from St. Mary Pharmacy in Northridge that shows a black Dodge Durango, which was reportedly stolen, pull up to the pharmacy just before 3 a.m. Four suspects wearing dark clothing and headlamps, get out of the vehicle, break down the shop's front door and raid the pharmacy -- grabbing pill bottles and whatever they can get their hands on.

Surveillance video from a Northridge pharmacy shows four burglars stealing merchandise and drugs. Los Angeles Police Department

One hour later, police say the same group hit a Pacoima pharmacy at Van Nuys Boulevard and Norris Avenue, then went to a pharmacy in Valley Village on Riverside Drive. Police said at this location they stole an entire safe of Schedule II narcotics.

Police say there was a fifth female suspect at one of the locations.