Police investigating string of burglaries at Glassell Park, Eagle Rock businesses overnight

Police are investigating a string of burglaries that took place at several businesses in northeast Los Angeles overnight.

They believe that two men wearing masks used a crowbar to make entry into at least five businesses early Monday morning, according to reports from Los Angeles Police Department investigators.

The first string of burglaries happened a little after 4:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Verdugo Road in Glassell Park, where a hair salon, laundromat and Michal Budny's restaurant were hit.

"He went all over the restaurant, a lot of mess," Budny said. "Came out with only $2."

Surveillance footage shows one of the burglars making their way around the restaurant floor while using a headlamp to light their path.

A few doors over Ivy Barbosa's hair salon was similarly targeted, with the suspects making off with just $15.

Investigators believe that Victor Bekyan's laundromat was the first business that was hit, where the burglars used a crowbar to break through the restroom door and open a coin machine.

"It's sad, but I don't know, mad. But what can you do?" Bekyan said, noting that they also attempted to open up his coin machine, leaving it damaged to the point where it might need to be completely replaced.

Shortly after and just about two miles away, Malbec Market on Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock was hit by who investigators believe were the same suspects.

Because only one person was caught on camera on surveillance footage, police believe that a second person was waiting in a dark-colored getaway car. So far, they've been unable to clarify a make or model.