Burglars break Porter Ranch Subway store door, steal cash register

Three burglars broke into a Subway store in Porter Ranch early Friday morning and stole a cash register.

Three male suspects arrived at the Subway store located at Tampa Ave. and Rinaldi St. at about 5 a.m. Friday in a white BMW, according to Los Angeles Police.

The suspects reportedly had a crowbar and a sledgehammer and broke the front door of the store. They stole a cash register and fled the scene, LAPD said.

No injuries were reported.

No further suspect details were immediately available.