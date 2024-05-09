Burglar steals X-ray machine and tools from dentist's office

Los Angeles County deputies need help tracking down the suspect who allegedly stole an X-ray machine from a dentist's office in Calabasas.

The burglary happened last month on April 17 around 4:50 a.m. at Dentique Dental, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. A security camera captured the suspect shattering a rear window to enter the office but didn't take anything initially. Deputies said the burglar returned later in the day at about 10:40 p.m. and disabled the surveillance cameras before rummaging through the office.

The owner told deputies that the suspect stole numerous dental tools, an X-ray machine, a Microsoft tablet, and $2,400.

Deputies urged anyone with information about the burglary to call Detective Lopez at (818) 878-1808. Those who wish to stay anonymous can submit tips to LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or their website.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to deputies through the "P3Tips" app.