Burglar steals X-ray machine and tools from dentist's office

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles County deputies need help tracking down the suspect who allegedly stole an X-ray machine from a dentist's office in Calabasas. 

The burglary happened last month on April 17 around 4:50 a.m. at Dentique Dental, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department. A security camera captured the suspect shattering a rear window to enter the office but didn't take anything initially. Deputies said the burglar returned later in the day at about 10:40 p.m. and disabled the surveillance cameras before rummaging through the office. 

The owner told deputies that the suspect stole numerous dental tools, an X-ray machine, a Microsoft tablet, and $2,400. 

Deputies urged anyone with information about the burglary to call Detective Lopez at (818) 878-1808. Those who wish to stay anonymous can submit tips to LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or their website.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to deputies through the "P3Tips" app. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 4:33 PM PDT

