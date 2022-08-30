Watch CBS News
Burglar uses large crucifix to break into Catholic school in Bell Gardens

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

Help is needed to identify a man who broke into a Bell Gardens Catholic school with a crucifix and stole thousands of dollars meant for a school field trip.

The latest break-in at the school, 6824 Toler Ave., happened on Aug. 19, according to Bell Gardens police. Detectives say the thief used a large crucifix to pry open a window in the St. Gertrude's Catholic primary school.

st-gertrude-bell-gardens-burglary.png
(credit: Bell Gardens Police Department)

This is at least the third time the school has been burglarized, and police say all the break-ins may involve the same man.

The thief stole $4,800 during at least one of the burglaries, money that was going to be used for a school field trip, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, with a slim build and a mustache, and a heavily tattooed right arm.

Anyone with information about the burglar can call Bell Gardens police at (562) 806-7613.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 9:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

