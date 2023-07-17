Burbank residents fights back against city's proposal to cut down Aleppo pines

Burbank neighborhood fights back against city's proposal to cut down beloved trees

Burbank neighborhood fights back against city's proposal to cut down beloved trees

Burbank neighborhood fights back against city's proposal to cut down beloved trees

After hearing about the city's plans to chop down over a hundred trees, Burbank residents are trying to save the beloved Aleppo pines that line their neighborhood.

"I picked this street specifically because of the trees — because of the shade and the wildlife," said resident Dyane MacKinnon.

MacKinnon said she and he neighbors were just informed last week. She immediately started a petition to stop the axes from swinging.

"All the wildlife animals that live in the trees there's no plan to relocate them, nothing has been done," said neighbor Rafiel Molina.

Neighbors said wildlife is a big deal among residents as they have photos and videos of all the creatures depending on their 100-year-old trees.

"We have baby squirrels every year," said neighbor Eryn Krueger Mekash. "We feed crows. We have possums and raccoons — all kinds of stuff."

Residents also raised concerns about rising temperatures after the mature trees' shade disappears.

"My biggest concern is the heat wave that's coming," said Molina.

"The amount of shade these trees offer our homes helps us reduce our energy consumption by half throughout the summer," said MacKinnon.

The city of Burbank acknowledged residents' concerns in a statement.

"With a heavy heart, we acknowledge that our beloved Aleppo Pine trees, having reached maturity and weakened by drought, must be replaced," Marisa Garcia, Burbank Parks and Recreation Director.

In all, officials plan to cut down 121 Aleppo pines.

"These trees can live over 200 years so that doesn't really make sense even if they're 100 years old," said MacKinnon. "They're only middle-aged."

The city is offering to replace the beloved pines with 6-foot trees, a response leaving many neighbors unsatisfied.

"In 30 years, I might have a 20-foot tree," said Krueger Mekash.

A timeframe no one on this street said they could afford to wait for.

"All of us are in a fight right now because there's a deforestation of nature, trees happening across the county," said MacKinnon.

Burbank plans to start the removal on Aug. 1.