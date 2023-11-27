Burbank police search for suspect that spray-painted swastikas on synagogue

Burbank police are looking for a 32-year-old man who allegedly spray-painted antisemitic graffiti on an apartment complex and synagogue.

Suspect Klinton Allister Dion allegedly vandalized the apartment complex and synagogue last Friday. The Burbank Police Department said he sprayed painted swastikas, an iron cross and an "SS" Nazi symbol to the Temple Emanu El near N. Glenoaks Boulevard and Amherst Drive.

Police released a photo of Klinton Dion, 32. Burbank PD

Detectives described Dion as a transient who splits time between Burbank, Pasadena, Temple City, El Segundo and Los Angeles. They added that he has a faint tattoo above his left eyebrow.

Anyone with information that can lead to Dion's whereabouts is urged to contact officers at (818) 238-3210 or via email at jvoorhis@burbankca.gov.