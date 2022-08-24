Burbank police investigating fatal double shooting

A double shooting that left one person dead is under investigation, Burbank police said Wednesday.

Detectives are actively investigating the two Monday morning shootings, the first of which was reported at about 7:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Brighton Street, where they say a male was found in the front yard of a home, suffering from significant injuries.

At the same time police were responding to the Brighton Street shooting, police were alerted to a second man who was shot just a block away in the 2800 block of North Lincoln Street. Officers who responded to the Lincoln Street shooting were flagged down by a female, who said a male inside her home had been shot.

The male, who was suffering from at least gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending identification by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office and notification of his family.

In the three days since the shooting, police say investigators have spoken to witnesses, searched the area for evidence, and collected surveillance video. Two people believed to be involved in the shooting, who fled the scene before officers arrived, have been located and interviewed, Burbank police said. A gun investigators believe was involved in the shooting has also been recovered.

"This was not a random act and investigators believe all people involved knew each other," a statement from Burbank police said.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police say they are still working to identify a motive and the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Burbank police's Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.