Burbank officer charged for attempted perjury and insurance fraud

A Burbank police officer was charged after the police department launched an investigation into her alleged insurance fraud and perjury.

"The investigation involving Officer Feco affirms the Burbank Police Department's commitment to accountability and ensuring that all employees are held to the highest standards of conduct and the law."

The charges come after an over-year-long investigation by Burbank Police Department into their own Officer Angela Feco.

After the investigation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged Feco, who was a 10-year veteran of the department, with five felony counts of insurance fraud and attempted perjury on April 13.

She has been placed on unpaid leave pending the result of her criminal case and an additional personnel investigation.

Feco's arraignment is scheduled for May 31.