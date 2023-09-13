Burbank mayor getting heat for video of a slap on the bottom during a fundraising event

The mayor of Burbank is getting a lot of attention for a slap on the bottom he got from a drag queen at a weekend fundraiser – there's a video of it and it's viral.

The Saturday night Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser event was presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Democrats and Foxxy Roxywood was the featured guest.

Burbank Mayor Konstantine Anthony was filmed while a drag queen spanked him with a paddle and the the controversy centers around the fact there may have been children at the event.

The poster advertising the Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser said the event is for "ages 15 and over. Event not suitable for children."

Mayor Anthony took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend himself against accusations the slap happened in front of children.

"Actually, there weren't any children at this private 21+ event," said Mayor Konstantine Anthony.

But of course lying is totally on brand for you. — Konstantine Anthony🌹♿🧠 (@KonstantineinCA) September 11, 2023