Burbank 13-year-old attempts to be youngest golf player to qualify for U.S. Open
A 13-year-old from Burbank is attempting to become the youngest golf player to qualify for the U.S. Open.
Jaden Soong is a 7th grader at Thomas Starr King Middle School and he teed off for his last qualifying match at the Hillcrest Country Club Monday morning, known as "Golf's Longest Day."
Soong has to play 2 rounds of golf, which is 36 holes, and finish in the top 5.
"Excited for the chance to tee it up with great players and thankful for this opportunity," he tweeted. "Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. Good luck to all!!"
The 123rd United States Open Championship will be held at Los Angeles Country Club June 15 through 18.
