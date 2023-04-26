Bunny breeding operation bust; rescued rabbits need foster care

Nearly 70 rabbits have been rescued from a backyard breeding operation in the Lincoln Park area of Los Angeles.

The nonprofit, Bunny World Foundation, reported that Los Angeles Animal Services confiscated the rabbits over three days in mid-April.

"It was an unfortunate situation seeing numbers of petrified bunnies crammed in filthy makeshift cages with many nesting boxes who will need a lot of TLC before they can trust humans again," said BWF's adoption manager Jane Stonnington, who assisted LAAS with the rescues.

According to the nonprofit, the owners agreed to end the breeding operation and dismantle the rabbit hutches during one of the LAAS visits. Most of the rescued rabbits were pregnant and nursing females.

"I am happy we were able to assist LAAS in cleaning up this disastrous and cruel breeding operation," said Stonnington.

The Los Angeles nonprofit, which has rescued thousands of unwanted rabbits from shelters and owner surrenders since its founding in 2008, said this backyard operation has been ongoing for about three years.

The rescue group is urgently asking for fosters or adopters to help re-home the rabbits.

"This impound comes during a particularly challenging time, as local shelters and parks are overrun with bunnies who have no place to go after the spring breeding and post-Easter dumping season," BWF Founder Lejla Hadzimuratovic said.

BWF offers mentoring and a free foster program in which people care for the animals, help promote them on social media and bring them to weekly adoption events until they find a permanent home.

The group can be contacted at info@bunnyworldfoundation.org, bunnyworldfoundation.org or on Facebook.