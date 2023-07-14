Buckets of hazardous chemicals spill onto Highway 60 causing lane closures as cleanup continues

Chemical spill prompts Sigalert in Chino, eastbound 60 freeway down to one lane

Chemical spill prompts Sigalert in Chino, eastbound 60 freeway down to one lane

Buckets of hazardous material spilled onto Highway 60, near Central Avenue in Chino, causing lane closures that will remain in effect until around 1 p.m..

Just after 3 a.m., a traffic collision occurred involving a truck carrying the material. Chino Valley Fire District reported that 35 five-gallon buckets, along with multiple totes with hazardous chemicals fell off the chemical transport truck and spilled on the roadway.

A traffic collision occurred involving a truck carrying the hazardous material, leaving multiple lanes closed on Highway 60 in Chino. KCAL News

This led to a near full-lane closure on Eastbound Highway 60, with only the HOA lane open to traffic.

Around 8 a.m. Thursday, Chino Valley Fire said the lanes will remain closed for five to six hours as cleanup continues.

Chino Valley Fire's Hazardous Materials Team along with San Bernardino County and Caltrans Hazardous Materials teams are working at the site.