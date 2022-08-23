Firefighters contain brushfire in El Sereno

A brushfire broke out in El Sereno early Monday morning.

The fire, dubbed the "Eastern Fire" by Los Angeles Fire Department, was first reported at around 4:45 a.m. near N. Lombardy Boulevard and had grown to engulf up to six acres by 5:30 a.m. At the time of containment, crews reported that the fire could have burnt anywhere from 5 to 10 acres.

Despite initially stating that the flames posed a threat to nearby homes, LAFD's Brian Humphrey disclosed that the fire was no longer threatening any structures as it burned in the area.

The fire is said to have begun as three separate spot fires, prompting an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

He described the fire as "terrain-driven," meaning wind was not a factor in the spread.

Crews reported containment after 65 minutes of combined efforts from ground units and water-dropping aircraft.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.