Brush fire prompts closure of 10 and 57 freeways in Pomona area

A brush fire, possibly started by a vehicle that crashed, prompted the closure of some freeway transition roads in th ePomona area Tuesday afternoon.

The fire erupted around 12:25 p.m. near the 10 Freeway and the 57 Freeway interchange, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Some freeway connectors were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Cal Poly Pomona released a statement saying, "We are aware of a small fire near CPP campus caused by car accident. CHP and LA County Fire on scene. Currently no impact to campus. We will provide updates if the situation changes."

About an hour after the fire ignited, crews were able to stop the forward progress of the flames.

Paramedics who responded to a report of a vehicle crash took two people to the hospital in unknown condition, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported.

Some lanes remained blocked as crews mopped up hot spots.