Brush fire in the Cajon Pass slows traffic, spurs lane closures

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters Sunday were battling a brush fire in the Cajon Pass. 

The fire started around 12:05 p.m. on the right-hand side of the thoroughfare and was impacting traffic. 

According to authorities, the fire was moving up hillside, and has spurred the closure of the far right lane. Several other lanes have since been closed. Vehicles were being slowed in the area as a result.  

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

First published on May 22, 2022 / 1:04 PM

