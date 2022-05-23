Watch CBS News
Brush fire burns in between homes, the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A brush fire is burning on a hillside between homes and the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar.

The fire broke out below Looking Glass Drive and Featherwood Drive at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. The flames were apparently sparked by a big rig fire that spread to a 100-foot-by-100-foot patch of grass. 

Fire crews are on the scene, spraying water on the flames from right outside the property lines of hillside homes. At least one helicopter has been brought in to drop water on the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

