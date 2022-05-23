Brush fire burns near 101 Freeway in North Hollywood

A small brush fire burned on the side of the 101 Freeway in North Hollywood Sunday evening.

Thick gray smoke could be seen by drivers around 6:18 p.m., but the blaze did not appear to be impacting traffic in the area.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

The California Highway Patrol was on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

