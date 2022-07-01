Brush fire breaks out in Lancaster, forward progress stopped

A 10-acre fire broke out in Lancaster on Friday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units were on the scene of the fire that began at the 3300 block of W. Avenue C, near Aerospace Highway.

BRUSH FIRE | FS130 | 3300 W Avenue C #Lancaster | #LACoFD units are on scene of a

10 acre brush fire with moderate winds. No reported injuries to civilians or firefighters at this time.#CharlieFire — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 1, 2022

Fortunately, firefighters managed to stop forward progress at six acres, the department announced.

There were no injuries to any civilians or firefighters.