Brush fire breaks out in Lancaster, forward progress stopped
A 10-acre fire broke out in Lancaster on Friday afternoon.
Los Angeles County Fire Department units were on the scene of the fire that began at the 3300 block of W. Avenue C, near Aerospace Highway.
Fortunately, firefighters managed to stop forward progress at six acres, the department announced.
There were no injuries to any civilians or firefighters.
