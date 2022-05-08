Watch CBS News
Brush fire breaks out at homeless encampment in South Gate

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Brush fire breaks out at homeless encampment in South Gate near 710 Freeway
Brush fire breaks out at homeless encampment in South Gate near 710 Freeway 01:12

A vegetation fire broke out near the 710 Freeway in South Gate Saturday evening. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were dispatched just after 10:45 p.m. to a homeless encampment in the area near the 710 Freeway and Firestone Boulevard in South Gate.

With Sky9 overhead, the fire appeared to have been contained by crews at around 11:10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

It's wasn't immediately known what caused the fire.

First published on May 7, 2022 / 11:15 PM

