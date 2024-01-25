Bronze plaques stolen from memorial in San Pedro

Thieves hunting for precious metals destroyed a memorial honoring the workers who helped industrialize the Los Angeles Habor.

During two separate burglaries, more than a dozen plaques were pried off the Fishing Industry Memorial in San Pedro. The monument, which was erected 24 years ago, was mostly funded through community fundraising efforts throughout the years. The businesses helped prop up the community during the Great Depression and World War II.

"They are stealing memories of these wonderful families who have built this area," LA City Councilmember Tim McOsker said.

The first theft happened last November when nine plaques were ripped off the monument. The most recent one happened about two weeks ago when the thieves stole four or five more plaques.

"We have a long vested history here that we are proud of. We want to tell everybody about it," resident Stephanie Mardesich said.

Mardesich's grandfather, Joseph, was a founding partner of the French Sardine Company which later became Star-Kist, a food-processing giant. Her grandfather went on to buy his own cannery called the Franco Italian Packing Company.

"He was dedicated to this industry that fed the nation, that employed hundreds, thousands of people in this town of San Pedro," Mardesich said.

The thefts are part of a growing problem where valuable metals are melted down and sold. In the past month, more than 100 plaques were stolen from cemeteries in Carson and Compton.

"An additional, horrific problem are the folks who are buying this metal," McOsker said.

He vowed to replace the plaques and to work with the police to track those responsible down. Officers said they have added food patrols to the area.