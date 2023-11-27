Broken water main floods home and creates sinkhole
A broken water main flooded a home and created a sinkhole in a Hacienda Heights neighborhood Monday night.
It happened at about 6:45 p.m. when a broken utility sent water down a hill towards the 2300 block of Avocado Terrace. Debris washed up to a nearby home.
It's unclear right now if anyone has been displaced due to the sinkhole and flooding. However, crews have been sent to the area to assess the damage.
