Broken water main floods home and creates sinkhole

A broken water main flooded a home and created a sinkhole in a Hacienda Heights neighborhood Monday night.

It happened at about 6:45 p.m. when a broken utility sent water down a hill towards the 2300 block of Avocado Terrace. Debris washed up to a nearby home.

It's unclear right now if anyone has been displaced due to the sinkhole and flooding. However, crews have been sent to the area to assess the damage.