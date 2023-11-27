Watch CBS News
Broken water main floods home and creates sinkhole

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Water main breaks, floods Hacienda Heights home and creates sinkhole
Water main breaks, floods Hacienda Heights home and creates sinkhole 01:30

A broken water main flooded a home and created a sinkhole in a Hacienda Heights neighborhood Monday night. 

It happened at about 6:45 p.m. when a broken utility sent water down a hill towards the 2300 block of Avocado Terrace. Debris washed up to a nearby home. 

It's unclear right now if anyone has been displaced due to the sinkhole and flooding. However, crews have been sent to the area to assess the damage.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 8:54 PM PST

