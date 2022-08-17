Broken water main causes flooding in Crenshaw

A water main break caused considerable flooding in a residential area of Crenshaw early Wednesday morning.

The break, located near the intersection of Wellington Road and Coliseum Street, was reported before 5 a.m.

Footage from the scene showed water surrounding several vehicles parked on the side of the road and beginning to make its way up several driveways along the street.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power agents indicated that they were made aware of the main break at around 12:30 a.m., and were on scene to investigate the cause and cut the flow of water.

It was not immediately clear and what time officials believed the repairs would be completed.