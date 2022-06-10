Watch CBS News
Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa. 

jason-alexander-ex-husband-britney-spears.jpg
Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released. 

Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.

Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004. 

