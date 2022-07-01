Brian Jimenez, 20, charged with attempted murder in 91 Freeway shooting

A 20-year-old man accused of shooting at a motorist during a road rage confrontation on the 91 Freeway was charged Friday with attempted murder.

Brian Augustine Jimenez Jr. was arrested on June 30 on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon for the June 23 shooting.

California Highway Patrol officers said Jimenez is accused of firing several rounds at another vehicle at around 10:10 p.m. on the 91 Freeway in Corona.

Rialto Police Department officers were able to locate Jimenez using his license plate number and he was taken into custody.

"The California Highway Patrol takes all cases of highway violence seriously," said Riverside Area Commander Captain Levi Miller in a statement. "We continue to aggressively investigate these incidents."

Jimenez is slated to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.