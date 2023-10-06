Brentwood AirBNB host claims woman has been squatting for over a year

A local homeowner said there is a woman living in his guest house who is anything but a guest.

Sascha Jovanovic, the homeowner, revealed his ordeal with an extended-stay guest who allegedly refuses to vacate his guesthouse, even after the reservation period ended. He initially listed his Brentwood guesthouse on AirBNB back in 2022.

Elizabeth Hirschhorn, the guest, arrived and stayed without any issues for the first few months. However, the situation took a turn in February 2022 when Grove discovered water damage in the guesthouse that needed immediate attention. He said Hirschhorn prevented him from making the necessary repairs.

Jovanovic reluctantly extended Elizabeth's stay through April 2022, hoping she would eventually relocate.

He recalled, "I said, 'You can stay another two weeks at no cost so you can relocate yourself,' and she just squatted and never left."

When KCAL News attempted to speak with Hirschhorn about the situation, she refused to comment.

Her lawyer said Jovanovic had intentionally failed to disclose that he had agreed to a long-term lease with her outside of the AirBNB platform. She accuses Jovanovic of lying to cover up the rent she had paid and her willingness to pay a higher rent.

AirBNB stated that the reservation made on its platform ended in March 2022 and emphasized that this was a third-party matter between the two individuals.