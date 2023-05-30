Brazil court seeks arrest of LA Galaxy's Costa for failing to pay child support

A Brazilian court is seeking the arrest of L.A. Galaxy striker Douglas Costa for failing to pay for child support.

An attorney for the Brazilian striker said on Tuesday in a statement that he trusts the decision by a judge in the city of Porto Alegre will be reversed.

Details of the case are sealed.

The 32-year-old Costa cannot be arrested outside Brazil, according to the court's ruling, which was issued on Friday.

Costa has played for Brazil, Bayern Munich and Juventus. He signed a deal with the Major League Soccer team in February 2022, and it runs to December.

In four games with Galaxy this season, Costa has played 106 minutes with zero goals, zero assists and one red card.