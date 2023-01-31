Watch CBS News
Branford Street closed in Arleta due to possible developing sinkhole

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A quarter-mile stretch in Arleta closed to traffic Monday afternoon due to pavement disruption caused by soil erosion at a the site of an excavation project remained closed Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department closed a quarter-mile stretch of Branford Street between Arleta Avenue and Beachy Avenue.

Natural gas utility workers near the Pacoima Diversion flood control channel asked the LAFD to investigate sudden soil erosion and pavement disruption below the roadway in the 13200 block of Branford Street at 5:14 p.m. Monday, the LAFD said.

Officials said the damage appeared minimal and did not cause any injuries or structure damage in the residential neighborhood. The LAFD closed the stretch "until personnel from the city's Department of Public Works can work with utility officials to determine a cause and resolution for the issue."

Reopening of the roadway will be determined by L.A. Department of Transportation officials, according to the fire department.

January 31, 2023

